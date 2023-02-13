Father still looking for answers 2 years after his daughter's murder in Dallas

A North Texas father who lost his daughter to a violent crime marked the place where her body was dumped two years ago.

The murder of 42-year-old Ashley Moore has not been solved, but her father his hopeful his actions will cause someone who knows something to come forward.

78-year-old Hardy Moore brought a cross and flowers to the area near Interstate 20 and Clark Road in Southwest Dallas, where his daughter's body was found.

"When I was having problems with my Vietnam combat service she would help me. She would listen to me. She would talk to me. We used to walk in the neighborhood. She'd always been there for me, she'd always been my buddy," Moore said.

Now Moore can no longer walk with his buddy.

"She was murdered in February 2021," he remembered. "She left home on February 8, and she was reported missing February 11, she was found February 12 and I was called Valentine's Day, February the 14."

The single mother's body was found the day before the deadly winter storm that brought North Texas to a standstill for several days.

Police posted bulletins hoping someone might reach out, but got no leads.

"She wasn't killed here because her socks were clean, but she was dumped here like that trash right there," Moore said.

His daughter's body left in a place where people throw away what they no longer have use for, some 300 yards from the street.

"I could almost hear her calling me, ‘Daddy!’, but I couldn't help her. It hurts," Moore said.

We walked with Hardy Moore to the very spot where his daughter was found.

"I painted it myself and I just decorated it out of my heart," he said. "It is for my baby girl."

Moore hammered a cross into the ground where her body was found.

"She was a Christian. I don't care what else she may have done, but she knew Christ," he said.

The heartbreak and hurt was as deep today as it was two years ago.

"That's my daughter, my baby daughter, and I miss her very much. I don't sleep at night at all. I mean, I cry at night," Moore said. "I miss my partner. I miss my daughter. I need help, please help me. The state, the city, whoever. Help me solve this crime"

If you know anything about Ashley Moore's unsolved murder call Detective Derick Chaney at 214-283-4804.

Crime Stoppers is still offering a reward in the case.