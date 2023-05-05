Bowie ISD schools closed Friday over threatening message on social media

article

Bowie ISD is closing all campuses on Friday after a threatening message surfaced on social media.

The message shared with parents by the district says, in part, "MARK THE DATE 5/523 FRIDAY I WILL MAKE HISTORY AS THE TOP SCHOOL SLAUGHTER."

The post, which spread on Snapchat, does not say anything about Bowie or Bowie High School, and the message is signed by someone named "Devyn."

Bowie ISD says that there is not anyone named Devyn at Bowie High School.

The district says that the exact same picture is being shared in Seminole County, Florida.

Bowie ISD Superintendent J. Blake Enlow says he made the decision to close the school out of an abundance of caution, so that the post can be fully investigated.

The district says it will release more information ontheir investigation Friday.