Photos released of suspects who killed armored car guard during attempted robbery in Dallas

Dallas police have released photos of two suspects in the fatal shooting of a uniformed armored car guard during an attempted robbery in Dallas Friday morning. They hope someone can help identify them or their vehicle.

Police said this happened just before 9:30 a.m., during an attempted robbery at a check cashing store in the 100 block of S. Carroll Avenue.

Two Gardaworld armed security guards were delivering cash to the store in the Baylor Meadows neighborhood, east of Downtown Dallas.

Related article

One of the guards, 52-year-old David Ruback, went to the back door of the store, where he was met by an armed suspect, who shot him.

Surveillance photos show the two armed suspects were wearing black armor gear and carrying long rifles.

There is also a white four-door sedan in the photos.

The other guard wasn’t hurt, but Ruback died at the hospital.

"My first reaction was that he was pulling a joke on me," Ruback s girlfriend, Terry Ball, recalled.

Ball said she couldn’t believe what happened.

"I called his cell phone, it rang a little bit, and then I think it was his boss who answered his cell phone and offered their condolences to me and I was just like numb," she said.

Ruback worked as a security guard at Gardaworld for more than 20 years.

Ball said he took his job seriously, but when he wasn’t in uniform, it was all about cracking jokes.

"He was a lot of fun. He said he was never going to be the boring boyfriend, he never wanted to be boring," she said.

She said Ruback had plans to retire in a couple years and the couple had plans for a future together.

"I keep thinking he will come out of the hallway or come in from the backyard. I keep expecting him to just walk back into the room," Ball said.

Now all of that is gone.

"I am already missing him a lot," she said.

Ball urges anyone who can help identify the suspects to come forward.

"He had a life ahead of him. He had retirement plans. He was looking forward to doing, and none of that’s going to happen now. They need to be caught," she said.

Ball also wants to make sure people remember him.

The funeral service for Ruback will be held Friday, September 8, one week after he was killed.

Anyone with information about the shooting or suspects is asked to call Dallas police or share a tip anonymously through CrimeStoppers.