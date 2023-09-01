Dallas armored car guard shot during attempted robbery

article

A uniformed armored car guard was critically injured in a shooting in East Dallas.

Dallas police said it happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday during an attempted robbery at a check cashing store on Carroll Avenue. The guard was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Michael Widders had just walked out of Big Jim's Check Cashing when someone shot a Gardaworld armed security guard who was servicing the location.

"This happened in like a second, running into the door," he recalled "Right when I see him get to the door gunfire went off, and I hit the floor. And I wasn't getting up until I heard people talking."

Police say the motive was robbery.

"I knew it was calm and heard talking. I got out and walked to the door," Widders said. "The owner and his helper at Big Jim's were asking him, ‘Can you tell us where you were hit?’ I thought I heard a gargle. I couldn't understand."

There were two security guards at the location. The other Gardworld employee was not physically injured. He paced by and forth as investigators processed the crime scene and took photographs of the truck.

In a statement, Gardaworld said in part, "We are focused on deploying the necessary resources to support our people and working closely with the authorities in their investigation."

Widders, who had to wait for the scene to clear to retrieve his truck, says he's shaken up.

"That's all I saw. Never saw the people who shot barely saw him," he said. "Because once the gunfire went off, they teach you in school duck and cover."

Police did not provide any on-camera interviews or give a suspect description.

We do know detectives are in the process of gathering surveillance video from businesses in the area, including the check cashing store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas police.