Arlington police to release bodycam video of deadly shooting during I-20 traffic stop

Arlington police will release body camera video of an officer who shot and killed an armed driver during a traffic stop.

Sean Daniel McKay was pulled over on Thursday, Feb. 8, because police said he was driving erratically across I-20.

Previous mugshot for Sean McKay (Source: Tarrant Co Sheriff's Office)

Police said the 49-year-old did not turn off the vehicle or get out, despite police commands.

Arlington police said the officer realized McKay was holding a gun. The officer told the driver to drop the gun multiple times, but he refused, according to police.

On Thursday, police would not say if McKay pointed his gun at the officer or fired at him.

The Arlington officer then fired "several" shots, hitting McKay and killing him.

Per department policy, the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

Criminal and administrative investigations are underway in connection to the incident.

Arlington police are expected to share the body cam video at 3 p.m.

