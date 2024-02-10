Police identify armed driver fatally shot by officer during traffic stop on I-20

Arlington police have identified the armed driver who was fatally shot by an officer during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 Thursday afternoon.

Sean Daniel McKay was pulled over because police said he was driving erratically across lanes of traffic on I-20.

According to police, the officer asked the 49-year-old to turn off the vehicle and get out, but McKay reportedly refused to turn off the Cadillac or get out.

As the officer continued to ask McKay to turn the car off and get out, the officer noticed McKay was holding a handgun, police said.

Police did not say if McKay pointed or even fired the gun at the officer, but he refused to drop the gun after being asked multiple times by the officer, according to police.

After that, the officer fired "several" shots, hitting McKay. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said an internal affairs investigation will determine if the officer followed proper procedures, and a homicide investigation will look at the entirety of the incident.

Per department policy, the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

Arlington police said the officer was wearing a body camera, and they plan to release that footage early next week.