Arlington police investigating 'major incident' on I-20
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are on the scene of what they are calling a "major incident" on I-20.
The westbound lanes of I-20 are back open after being shut down at Park Springs Boulevard.
Arlington police have not released information about the reason that the highway was shut down
SKY 4 shows officers surrounding a black sedan.
The car had a broken passenger side window.
Arlington police say they will release additional details as they are able to.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.