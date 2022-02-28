Arlington man wanted for stabbing 55-year-old mom

article

Police are looking for an Arlington man who is accused of fatally stabbing his own mother.

There is an active warrant for 26-year-old Nathan Woodard’s arrest.

Arlington police haven't released many details about the case but said they believe Woodard stabbed his 55-year-old mom at her home on Longmeadown Drive Sunday evening.

Her husband found her bloody body in their front yard around 7:30 p.m. By that time, Woodard was no longer in the area, police said.

Anyone who spots Woodard or has information about him should call 911 immediately.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. They warned people not to approach him.

