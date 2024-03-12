Suspect in Dallas crash that killed young couple bonds out of jail

The suspect charged in the killings of two people over the weekend in Dallas has bonded out of jail.

Antonio Ortiz, 22, is charged with two counts of manslaughter.

Police say on Saturday, Angel Ortuno and his girlfriend, Milena Wilske, were turning left at the intersection of Centerville Road and Joaquin Drive in Far East Dallas.

At the same time, police say a speeding pickup truck blew through a stop sign and slammed into their car. Police say high speed played a role in the crash.

Angelica Ortuno found out about her older brother’s crash when she went to work Sunday morning at Big Shucks Oyster Bar. Her manager broke the news.

"She basically told us that Mila was brain dead, and they didn’t know anything about my brother. So he was missing. I tried calling him, and it was going straight to voicemail," she recalled.

Angelica later learned her brother died instantly during the crash. She finds peace knowing that Angel and his girlfriend died together.

"I’m happy for them that they died together because he died happy," she said. "He died with the love of his life, and I could say the same for Mila."

22-year-old Antonio Ortiz is charged with two counts of manslaughter. His bond was set at a total amount of $150,000. He posted bail Monday night and is out of jail.

Antonio Ortiz

"Obviously, we’re hurt because we just want justice for them," Angelica said.

Everyone was planning to celebrate Angel’s 23rd birthday on Wednesday. Instead, they’re planning his funeral.

Right now, Angelica says she’s focused on staying strong for her mom.

"It was always us: me, my two brothers and my mom. It was always us four," she said. "Now of her thinking it’s only us three, it’s taken a big toll on her."

The two families are still in the process of making funeral arrangements.

FOX 4 went to Ortiz’s home, but no one there wanted to speak.

Ortiz’s defense attorney told FOX 4 they are conducting their own investigation into the cause of the crash.