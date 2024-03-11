Speeding driver runs red light, kills young couple in Far East Dallas crash, police say

Police arrested a driver who ran a red light in Far East Dallas, striking and killing a young woman and her boyfriend.

A small memorial of flowers, candles and balloons marks the spot where Milena Wilske and Angel Ortuno were killed.

Police say the victims were at an intersection turning left when the speeding driver of a pickup truck ran a stop sign and hit them.

Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dallas police say 22-year-old Antonio Ortiz drove his truck through a stop sign at the intersection of Centerville Road and Joaquin Drive in Far East Dallas.

At the same time, 18-year-old Milena Wilske was turning left. The two collided.

After the initial crash, the truck hit another car and ended up on its side.

"You could see marks all over the road and mud," said Wilske’s friend, Joshua Reyes. "It just shows the amount of force that was put upon that car and upon them."

Featured article

Wilske, who friends called Mila, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The passenger in her car, identified by friends and family as Angel Ortuno, died at the scene.

"He was a good person though. He will be missed forever," Reyes said.

Those who knew them say the two were dating.

"Angel would always make her happy," said family friend Dayami Salas. "She would always make him happy. I was happy for them."

Ortiz is charged with two counts of manslaughter. Police believe he was going around 60-70 miles per hour when he ran the red light.

"Right now, I’m lost for words," Salas said. "I don’t know what to say because I can’t believe it. I don’t think it’s real at all."

All day Monday, people added balloons, flowers and candles in a memorial at the intersection to remember the two lives gone too soon.

"They were just happy. They didn’t deserve this at all," Salas said.

The driver of the second car hit was treated on scene.

Ortiz is currently in the Dallas County Jail. He’s charged with two counts of manslaughter. His bond hasn’t been set yet.