DeSoto man who drugged, sex trafficked young girls sentenced to life in prison

A DeSoto man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after drugging and trafficking young girls.

42-year-old Anjum Zafar Mian was convicted in July on 15 counts of sex trafficking and other counts of sexually exploiting children.

Police previously told FOX 4 say there are at least five victims. Four of them are teens.

Mian forced at least two young girls, who were 16 and 17 at the time, into commercial sex by threatening to hurt their family, according to evidence.

A 16-year-old who came forward in 2021 told Arlington police that Mian took her to hotels and homes throughout DFW for four months in 2020.

Evidence showed that Mian would communicate with customers on messaging apps, give the girls drugs and alcohol and then take them to the customers. Afterwards, he demanded the girls give him all the money.

Two of the victims testified that Mr. Mian raped them while they were unconscious.

"Investigating those who exploit children is one of our highest priorities. We will use every resource available in seeking prosecution of those who traumatize and victimize our most vulnerable," said HSI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Lester R. Hayes Jr.

