Arlington police discuss convicted sex trafficker's crimes

Arlington police are speaking with FOX 4 about a DeSoto man convicted on 15 counts of federal sex trafficking charges.

42-year-old Anjum Zafar Mian will be sentenced this fall for his crimes.

Police say there are at least five victims. Four of them are teens. A missing person report had been filed in regarding one of those girls. Her family had no idea she was being trafficked.

Mian is now a convicted sex trafficker who threatened, beat, drugged and raped underage girls, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Mian implied that he would harm the girl’s families if they did not comply, according to a criminal complaint.

Sgt. Tarik Muslimovich leads the Arlington Police Department’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit. He says Mian had at least two accomplices. He’s convicted of trafficking four teenage girls and an adult.

A 16-year-old victim came forward in 2021. She told an Arlington detective who also works as a task force officer with homeland security that she met Mian at a club.

According to the complaint, Mian would…provide her with drugs…" and "set her quota for commercial sex…at $500 per day…before changing to…$2,000 per day."

"We believe that all of our victims were credible," Muslimovich said.

The 16-year-old told Arlington police that Mian took her to hotels and homes throughout DFW for four months in 2020. Meanwhile, police say her mother had filed a missing persons report.

"I think the communities are becoming more aware, more reporting is happening," Muslimovich said.

The 16-year-old told investigators Mian created online sex advertisements with her photos. Law enforcement later found those ads. Police say the internet is the most common way for traffickers to find victims.

"That’s usually how it starts. It’s some stranger reaching out to your child and beginning to groom them," Muslimovich said. "Focus on social media. Make sure you know what your kids are doing. Control their cell phones. Have some parameters in place."

Mian’s sentencing is scheduled for October. He’s facing up to life in prison.

Human Trafficking Hotline: https://combathumantrafficking.org/hotline/