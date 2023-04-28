Southwest Airlines named worst airline in the US, according to new study

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines ranked dead last in a new study that looked to determine the best airlines in the US.

The site WalletHub looked into the 9 largest US airlines, plus two regional carriers in a number of categories, including cancelations, delays, mishandled baggage, legroom and more.

Based on the site's metrics, Southwest was ranked 11th out of the 11 airlines in the study by a significant margin.

Southwest ranked near the bottom for canceled flights, mishandled baggage reports and denied boardings.

The ranking comes after Southwest's December meltdown where a winter storm and issues with the airline's crew rescheduling system caused 16,700 flights flight cancelations in a 10-day stretch.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines finished 9th in the rankings.

Delta Air Lines finished in top spot.

