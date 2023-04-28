Expand / Collapse search

Southwest Airlines named worst airline in the US, according to new study

DALLAS - Dallas-based Southwest Airlines ranked dead last in a new study that looked to determine the best airlines in the US.

The site WalletHub looked into the 9 largest US airlines, plus two regional carriers in a number of categories, including cancelations, delays, mishandled baggage, legroom and more.

Based on the site's metrics, Southwest was ranked 11th out of the 11 airlines in the study by a significant margin.

After weak start to year, airlines expect profitable summer

Southwest ranked near the bottom for canceled flights, mishandled baggage reports and denied boardings.

The ranking comes after Southwest's December meltdown where a winter storm and issues with the airline's crew rescheduling system caused 16,700 flights flight cancelations in a 10-day stretch.

Southwest reports $159 million 1Q loss on meltdown effects
Southwest reports $159 million 1Q loss on meltdown effects

The airline said Thursday, however, that it made money in March and expects to be solidly profitable in the April-through-June quarter that includes the start of the peak summer travel season.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines finished 9th in the rankings.

Delta Air Lines finished in top spot.

2023's Best Airlines

  1. Delta Air Lines
  2. Spirit Airlines
  3. Skywest Airlines
  4. United Airlines
  5. Alaska Airlines
  6. Hawaiian Airlines
  7. JetBlue Airways
  8. Envoy Air
  9. American Airlines
  10. Frontier Airlines
  11. Southwest Airlines