American Airlines pilots to vote on possible strike

By
Published 
American Airlines
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: American Airlines posts record revenues in Q3 as travelers return to the skies

The Fort Worth-based airline says it posted $13.5 billion in revenue in Q3, despite flying nearly 10% less than the same time in 2019.

Pilots for American Airlines may go on strike if the Fort Worth-based airline does not meet their demands.

Leaders with the Allied Pilots Association okayed a plan for members to vote on a strike in early April.

The APA says the vote will conclude by the end of April.

The union and American Airlines have been in negotiations for a new labor deal for 3 years.

Earlier this week, American's CEO Robert Isom promised 40% raises for pilots.

The APA said it was ‘cautiously optimistic’ about the commitments promised by American.