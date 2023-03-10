American Airlines pilots to vote on possible strike
Pilots for American Airlines may go on strike if the Fort Worth-based airline does not meet their demands.
Leaders with the Allied Pilots Association okayed a plan for members to vote on a strike in early April.
The APA says the vote will conclude by the end of April.
Featured
The union and American Airlines have been in negotiations for a new labor deal for 3 years.
Earlier this week, American's CEO Robert Isom promised 40% raises for pilots.
The APA said it was ‘cautiously optimistic’ about the commitments promised by American.