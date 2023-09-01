Expand / Collapse search

Amber Alert issued for missing Dallas 17-year-old

Amber Alert issued for missing Dallas teenager

Dallas police need help locating 17-year-old Natalie Navarro. She was last seen Thursday with a 21-year-old male suspect.

DALLAS - Dallas police issued an Amber Alert for a 17-year-old girl.

Natalie Navarro was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex near Interstate 635 and Ferguson Road in Far East Dallas.

She was wearing a black tank top and light blue, ripped jeans.

Police believe she is with 21-year-old Yordy Martinez.

They said he goes by Jordy and is missing a front tooth.

They may be in a dark gray, four-door car. The make and model are not known.

Anyone with information about them is asked to call the Dallas Police Department.