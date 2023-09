article

Lewisville police have issued an Amber Alert for two children.

Police are looking for 8-year-old Chantelle Gwivaha and 6-year-old Jason Gwivaha, who were last seen Thursday afternoon.

Police say the kids were taken by their biological mother Alaina Rudenko, who does not have parental rights. She was last seen driving a 2019 silver Nissan Murano with Arkansas license plate ARE13Y.

Anyone who spots them is urged to call 911.