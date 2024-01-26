16-year-old Garland murder suspect captured in Mexico

article

A Dallas teenager accused of killing two other teens in Garland earlier this month has been arrested.

Police in Laredo, near the southern border, said U.S. Marshals caught Amancio Anton Noriz on Wednesday in Mexico.

He was deported back to the United States and is awaiting extradition to North Texas.

Investigators said Noriz shot 18-year-old Alan Chavez and 17-year-old Ruben Arzola from Wylie on Jan. 14.

It happened near Buckingham and North Shiloh roads just across the street from North Garland High School.

"Although it is not customary for the Garland Police Department to disclose information regarding minors, the court has granted permission to release information in light of the severity of the offense," said Garland PD in a statement.

Investigators believe Noriz knew the two victims.

He is charged with capital murder.