Garland police searching for shooter who killed 2 Wylie men

Police in Garland are looking for a shooter who killed two young men from Wylie over the weekend.

18-year-old Alan Chavez and 17-year-old Ruben Arzola were shot on West Buckingham Road, not far from North Garland High School, around 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Garland police said the shooter drove away from the scene in an unidentified vehicle.

Chavez and Arzola were taken to the hospital where they died.

Garland police are asking for help finding the shooter.

They believe the victims and suspect might have known each other.

They are encouraging anyone with information to give them a call.