2 years later, search continues for Garland convenience store shooting suspect who killed 14-year-old

It’s now been two years since Xavier Gonzalez went to a convenience store in Garland to buy tacos for his family. The 14-year-old never made it home.

"Christmas for us is not the same," said Xavier’s mom, Lluneli Lopez. "Because we have an empty spot."

Xavier’s mother learned on the evening of Dec. 26, 2021, he was shot and killed. Garland police say it was by 14-year-old Abel Acosta.

"It’s not fair how they took his life away," Lopez said. "It’s been hard for us that he’s not here."

Police say Abel also shot and killed 17-year-old Rafael Garcia and 16-year-old Ivan Noyola. The two teens were involved in a prior conflict with Abel. Xavier had nothing to do with that. He was an innocent bystander.

Where is Abel? Now, 16 years old, investigators believe he’s likely hiding in Mexico with help from family members.

Abel’s father, Richard Acosta, was convicted of capital murder in February. He drove his son to commit the murders and helped him get away.

Richard’s life in prison sentence is only a slight relief for Xavier’s family.

"Because the person who took the life away from my son is still out there on the run," Lopez said.

Xavier’s family lives down the street from where he was killed.

"When I drive by there, I don’t even look up," Lopez said. "I just try to look somewhere else or try to not even go through there at all."

Xavier’s family wants to remind the public to call police if they know where Abel is hiding.

"So he can pay for what he did," Lopez said.