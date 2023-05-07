Allen Premium Outlet Shooting: Vigil for victims, community on Sunday

The city of Allen announced it will be holding a vigil Sunday to honor the victims of Saturday's mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets.

8 victims were killed, and 7 others were injured on Saturday afternoon when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of people. A police officer, who was on scene for another call, shot and killed the shooter.

Sunday's vigil will begin at 5 p.m. at Cottonwood Creek Church on Sam Rayburn Tollway.

State representative Jeff Leach, who represents Allen, said he hopes it will be a "much needed night of healing and hope."