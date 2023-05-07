Allen Premium Outlets Shooting: Memorial set up to remember 8 victims killed

A memorial to remember the eight victims killed by a gunman at Allen Premium Outlets has been set up.

The growing memorial is by the outlet mall's entrance off Stacy Road.

Crosses have been put up with flowers.

The names of the victims have not yet been released, but hospital officials said one of the victims they treated was as young as 5 years old.

The shooter has been identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia.

Related article

A vigil will be held at Cottonwood Baptist Church in Allen Sunday evening to remember the victims and help the community heal.