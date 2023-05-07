Expand / Collapse search

Authorities announce plans for people to retrieve vehicles from Allen Premium Outlets

Allen
Allen Premium Outlets Shooting: 8 killed, 7 injured in mass shooting

Allen police say that 8 people were killed and 7 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday. A police officer who was on another call shot and killed the shooter.

ALLEN, Texas - Authorities announced plans for those who need to retrieve their vehicle after being evacuated from the shooting scene at the Allen Premium Outlets Saturday.

Those impacted need to go to the Allen Senior Recreation Center, 451 St. Mary Drive, where they will be transported to the outlet mall to retrieve their vehicle.

This process will start at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, and will continue until 9:30 p.m. It was not said if this will continue on Monday if someone is unable to go Sunday evening.

Only one person is asked to retrieve each vehicle, and people should not go directly to the outlet mall, which will remain closed.

No one will be allowed to enter any store.