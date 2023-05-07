Allen Premium Outlets Shooting: Family of security guard says he was among 8 victims killed

The mother of 20-year-old Christian LaCour said he was one of eight victims killed Saturday when a gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets.

She said he worked there as a security guard and grew up in nearby Farmersville.

There were nine people who died, including the shooter. Seven were pronounced dead on scene, while two others died at the hospital.

The names of the other victims who were killed have not yet been released.

Related article

The Allen Fire Department transported nine victims, but others may have been transported by other agencies or driven to a hospital by friends or family.

There are three victims in critical condition and four in stable condition as of Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia.