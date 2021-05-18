Abbott: Texas schools cannot force students, staff to wear masks after June 4

article

Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a new executive order that will soon force Texas school districts to drop their mask requirements in the classroom.

The new order which goes into effect on May 21 imposes a fine of up to $1,000 on any city, county, school district or other governmental entity still mandating masks.

Public school districts may keep their current policies until June 4. But after then, the governor said no student, teacher, staff member, parent or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus.

"The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities," Abbott said. "Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans' liberty to choose whether or not they mask up."

Most cities and counties dropped their mask requirements after the governor lifted his statewide mandate in March. However, the Texas Education Agency gave local school boards full authority over their mask policies.

RELATED: TEA says mask mandate to stay in effect, but school boards can vote to remove them

Abbott’s new order will mostly affect school districts such as Dallas and Fort Worth that do not break for the summer until after June 4.

On Good Day FOX 4, Parkland Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Chang said people who are fully vaccinated should not be worried about those who are unvaccinated ditching their masks while out in public.

"Listen, if you are vaccinated, you are safe. Take a deep breath. It’s alright," Dr. Chang said.

But only a small percentage of children in the state of Texas are vaccinated. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is the only one approved for kids over the age of 12.

Dr. Chang said he believes the vaccines will ultimately be approved for younger children and he will highly encourage them once they are.

"The largest reservoir and the demographic that is really holding the infection in the community is our 0-17 age group. That proportion of folks getting sick is getting higher every single month. It’s our pediatric population. So we need our kids to get vaccinated," he said.

RELATED: School districts make a push to vaccinate students before the end of the year

Advertisement

State-supported living centers, government-owned or operated hospitals and jails and prisons are exempt from the governor's new order.