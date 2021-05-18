School districts make a push to vaccinate students before the end of the year

article

Hospitals and school districts are stepping up with plans to vaccinate children before the summer.

Starting Tuesday, Children’s Medical Centers in Dallas and Plano will offer the Pfizer vaccine to those as young as 12. The hospital will also host temporary clinics for school districts in the area.

On Wednesday, the Fort Worth Independent School District will have vaccine clinics at 14 of its 21 high schools. The shots will be given to students after school until 8:30 p.m.

Dallas ISD is busing students to either Fair Park or the Ellis Davis Field House where vaccination sites are already operating. The students must have approval from a parent or guardian.

The district said it will not bring vaccines to campus because the Pfizer vaccine is too difficult to safely store and transport, requiring extremely cold temperatures.

The Arlington Fire Department helped administer shots at the Arlington ISD Athletics Center on Monday. It was already a staff development day and students did not have to be on campus.

Arlington ISD is planning more vaccine clinics after school lets out to prepare for a return to normal in the fall.

Advertisement

RELATED: Arlington ISD hosts vaccine clinic for students and staff