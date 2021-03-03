TEA: Mask mandate to stay in effect, but school boards can vote to remove them

The Texas Education Agency says the mask requirement for schools will stay in place for now.

In light of Gov. Abbott’s decision to lift the statewide mask mandate, the TEA issued new guidelines Wednesday.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott ends statewide mask mandate, fully reopens all Texas businesses

The agency says a public school system’s mask mandate will continue to remain in effect unchanged.

However, the TEA added that local school boards have "full authority" over their mask policies and can choose to remove them.

It was also announced on Wednesday that teachers, daycare and preschool workers are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas.

MORE: Teachers, daycare workers now eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine in Texas