Expand / Collapse search

Dallas shooting: 6-year-old girl killed in Old East Dallas

By
Published 
Updated 5:05PM
Old East Dallas
FOX 4

6-year-old girl killed in Old East Dallas shooting

Dallas police say a 6-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Old East Dallas. The circumstances around the shooting are unknown at this time.

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 6-year-old girl on N Fitzhugh Avenue in Old East Dallas.

Police were called to the area of Fitzhugh and Fuqua around 2:40 p.m.

Dallas police say the 6-year-old was found with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where she died from her injuries.

"She was a sweet little girl when my little kids played with her," neighbor Markia Boyd said.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for updates.