Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed one 14-year-old and injured another in Oak Lawn.

The shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 29 on Harry Hines Boulevard.

First responders took two 14-year-olds with gunshot wounds to the hospital.

One of the teens died on Sunday, Dec. 31. The second 14-year-old is expected to survive.

FOX 4 is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV and Vizio!

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested and initially charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. One of those charges will now be upgraded to manslaughter, according to police.

No information about the suspect will be released due to their age.

Police say the investigation in ongoing and anyone with information is asking to call DPD Detective David Grubbs at 21-671-3675.