4 men charged with capital murder in DeSoto homicide

DeSoto Police arrested and charged four men in connection to the shooting death of a DeSoto man.

Theo Stith's body was found in his home on Canyon Place shortly before 2 a.m. on July 15.

20-year-old Deharvian Arthur of Arlington, 22-year-old Edron Blacknell of Cedar Hill, 23-year-old Xavier Dixon of Dallas, and 23-year-old Calap Williams of Arlington have been taken into custody and charged with capital murder.

Dixon was found by police at the scene of the crime with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Each man is being held on $1 million bond.