Juvenile arrested for threats made against DeSoto ISD school

Police have arrested a juvenile who they said made threats against a DeSoto ISD school Tuesday morning, which caused disruptions at several other schools.

The suspect, whose name will not be released, was charged with issuing a false alarm or report for reportedly made threats of violence against Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy.

Cockrell Hill Elementary School, Woodridge Elementary School, and The Meadows Elementary were also cleared so police could investigate the threat.

The threat was later found to be a hoax.

According to police, the juvenile called 911 to make the threats, and DPS helped police track the phone used to make the call to Mansfield.

It was later found that a juvenile made the call.