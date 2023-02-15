Search continues for suspect who killed Arlington father while trying to break into cars

An Arlington neighborhood remains on edge as police look for more surveillance video to help them track down a killer.

Investigators call what happened early Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of Prentice Street a senseless killing.

A suspected car thief fatally shot 36-year-old Ali Ismail, a husband and father of six who had just pulled into in his own driveway after returning from work.

On Wednesday, police declined an interview, noting they are hard at work to identify the gunman.

A department spokeswoman did talk to reporters at the scene while detectives collected evidence..

"They’ve actually gone door to door to canvas anybody in the neighborhood that has any type of surveillance footage," Arlington PD officer Courtney White said.

Ismail was arriving at home just after 5 a.m.

Witnesses said two suspected car thieves were seen pulling on car door handles on surveillance video in the neighborhood prior to the shooting.

Investigators said one of those men was standing in Ismail’s driveway when he pulled in, which led to the suspect opening fire on the vehicle without uttering a word.

Ismail was struck and killed.

Neighbors said Ismail’s wife, currently expecting their seventh child, could be heard screaming after making the gruesome discovery.

Police said at least one Ring camera from a home picked up a man wearing a hoodie running in the area after the shooting.

"We’re going to closely patrol the neighborhood, but again, we still are residents to be vigilant," White added. "And if you see anything out of the ordinary, don’t approach anyone, just call us with a good description."