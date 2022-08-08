4 injured in crash at Plano gas station

article

An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station.

Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.

Another car hit a curb and ended up crashing into their parked car.

Three children who inside the parked car were hurt and taken to the hospital. An adult was also hospitalized with injuries.

There’s no word on how serious their injuries are.

Police are still trying to determine what caused the second car to veer off the road.