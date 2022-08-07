Child among 3 dead in crash with suspected drunk wrong-way driver in Seagoville

article

A child and two women were killed in a head-on crash in Seagoville early Sunday morning in which police suspect the other driver involved was intoxicated.

The wreck happened just after 1 a.m., when Crandall police were called about a wrong-way driver on US Highway 175.

Officers found the blue Chevrolet pickup traveling west in the eastbound lanes and tried to shine spotlights on the truck to get the driver’s attention.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the truck, continued going the wrong way.

Police said the driver entered Seagoville city limits, before crashing head-on with a Toyota sedan near the intersection of FM 1389.

There were two women and a child in the Toyota. They were all killed in the crash. Their names have not been released.

The man who was driving the pickup was flown to a Dallas hospital. His name has not yet been released.

A search warrant was executed on the driver to get his blood alcohol level, as investigators suspect he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.