3 North Texans have been arrested in connection with Capitol riot

Law enforcement is on high alert here in Texas and in Washington D.C. as we lead up to the inauguration of Joe Biden.

FBI officials said they’ve gotten thousands of tips following the Capitol riot.

Washington D.C. looks more like a military base around the U.S. Capitol and National Mall.

More than 20,000 troops have been in D.C. for days following the deadly riot at the Capitol.

Threats of more protests and violence are being monitored in dc and here locally.

"The FBI field office is currently operating at a heightened investigative awareness for emergency threats to our region," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno.

Law enforcement officials have analyzed thousands of posts and tips about additional violence.

The Texas Department of Public Safety closed the State Capitol grounds through Inauguration Day.

"Tipsters have turned in their friends, family, and relatives, all increasingly radicalized by inflammatory rhetoric," DeSarno said.

Friday, FBI Dallas announced multiple arrests.

Frisco realtor Jenna Ryan is charged with "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building" and also "disorderly conduct on capitol grounds."

Grapevine’s Larry Brock Jr. was also inside Capitol chambers wearing combat gear and carrying zip-ties

He was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Troy Anthony Smocks, of Dallas, is accused of making social media posts, allegedly planning to return to the U.S. Capitol.

Officials said he posted about "carrying weapons and massing in numbers so large that no army could match them."

In Austin on Saturday, DPS increased the number of troops at the state capitol.

"We do not tolerate violent agitators and extremists," DeSarno added.

The head of the FBI described the current situation as seeing "an extensive amount of concerning online chatter."

The National Mall won’t open until Jan. 21.