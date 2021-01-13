Houston cop among latest Texans identified as being involved in Capitol riot

More Texans accused of being involved in riots at the U.S. Capitol are now under FBI investigation, and some have already been arrested.

"Let me just say this, there is no excuse for criminal activity — especially from a police officer," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

Acevedo announced Wednesday that one of his own patrol officers traveled to Washington D.C. while off-duty, and breached the Capitol.

A source told our sister station, FOX 26 Houston, that the officer was 18-year veteran Tam Dinh Pham, who is now fired.

Chief Acevedo believes the FBI will arrest him soon.

Dozens have already been charged.

Jenny Cudd, a florist and former mayoral candidate in Midland, was arrested by the FBI after admitting online she stormed the Capitol and was part of a group that tore down a door to the House speaker's office.

Advertisement

Cudd and another Midland woman, Eliel Rosa, both face two misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining on restricted grounds and disorderly conduct, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Security forces respond with tear gas after President Donald Trump's supporters breached the US Capitol security. (Photo by Probal Rashid/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"To me, it was a protest. I didn’t know people were getting killed. I didn’t know people were dying," Frisco realtor Jenna Ryan said.

Ryan has been under fire across social media for posting photos outside the Capitol, including one in front of a broken window.

She admits to briefly stepping inside the Capitol, but maintains she was peaceful.

She hasn’t been charged with a crime and doesn’t believe she will be.

"But I do not feel that I did anything wrong, in fact, I felt that I did something noble and I’m proud of being there," she added.

RELATED: North Texas Air Force veteran seen carrying zip ties on Senate floor arrested for Capitol riot

Grapevine’s Larry Brock Jr. turned himself in to the FBI Sunday.

The retired Air Force veteran is accused of storming Capitol chambers while wearing combat gear and carrying zip-ties.

He’s part of a growing list of Texans who were at the Capitol.

"I can’t tell you the anger I feel at the thought of a police officer and other police officers thinking they get to go storm the Capitol, or members of the military," Acevedo said.