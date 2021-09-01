New antibody infusion center opens in McKinney

A new anti-body infusion center has opened in McKinney for those sick with COVID-19.

The state-sponsored facility will start to accept patients on Thursday.

Regeneron's monoclonal antibodies will be used at the center to treat outpatients who've been referred by a doctor.

The hope is by offering these treatments early on, patients won’t end up in hospitals that are already tight on resources.

