Expand / Collapse search

New antibody infusion center opens in McKinney

Published 
McKinney
FOX 4

State-funded COVID-19 monoclonal antibody infusion center opens in Fort Worth

Tarrant County is now offering a special treatment for people with COVID-19 who are not yet seriously ill enough to be in a hospital.

MCKINNEY, Texas - A new anti-body infusion center has opened in McKinney for those sick with COVID-19. 

The state-sponsored facility will start to accept patients on Thursday.

Regeneron's monoclonal antibodies will be used at the center to treat outpatients who've been referred by a doctor.

The hope is by offering these treatments early on, patients won’t end up in hospitals that are already tight on resources.

MORE: State-funded COVID-19 monoclonal antibody infusion center opens in Fort Worth

GettyImages-1234724369.jpg

A box and vial of the Regeneron monoclonal antibody is seen at a new COVID-19 treatment site opened by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at Camping World Stadium in Orlando following a press conference. DeSantis stated that the treatment site will operat

Expand