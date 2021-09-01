New antibody infusion center opens in McKinney
MCKINNEY, Texas - A new anti-body infusion center has opened in McKinney for those sick with COVID-19.
The state-sponsored facility will start to accept patients on Thursday.
Regeneron's monoclonal antibodies will be used at the center to treat outpatients who've been referred by a doctor.
The hope is by offering these treatments early on, patients won’t end up in hospitals that are already tight on resources.
MORE: State-funded COVID-19 monoclonal antibody infusion center opens in Fort Worth
Advertisement
A box and vial of the Regeneron monoclonal antibody is seen at a new COVID-19 treatment site opened by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at Camping World Stadium in Orlando following a press conference. DeSantis stated that the treatment site will operat