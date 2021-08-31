Suspect shot by Plano SWAT officers who were trying to serve a warrant

For the second time in three days, a police officer has shot someone in Plano.

Tuesday morning’s incident happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Spring Creek Parkway and Green Oaks Drive.

The Plano Police Department said a SWAT team was attempting to serve a warrant at a house.

When officers entered the house, they said someone tried to escape out the back door. At least one officer started chasing that person.

While the foot chase was happening, police said the person turned around and fired shots at the officer but didn’t hit him.

The officer then returned fire and struck the suspect.

The suspect was injured and taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition.

Police are expected to be at the house for an investigation most of the morning.

"No, it’s not over. There’s still a lot of investigating to go on. Obviously, we are talking about an officer-involved shooting so there’s going to be a lot of investigation to that. We are going to be looking into the nature of everything that took place. And obviously we are going to be contacting the district attorney’s office once we have an officer-involved shooting on this," said Officer David Tilley with Plano PD.

Police have not yet said if there were other individuals in the house.

They also haven’t released any details about the nature of the warrant that was being served except that it was designated a hazardous warrant.

