3 dead in murder-suicide at Midlothian apartments

A Midlothian man fatally shot two people and then turned them gun on himself, police say.

Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lakeside Villas Apartment Community in the northwestern part of the city near Highway 287.

Neighbors called 911 because they heard a disturbance and gunfire.

Responding officers found the bodies of three people inside an apartment – 43-year-old Edsel Collazo, 49-year-old Janet Lee and 23-year-old Andrew Armonta.

Police believe Collazo, who recently moved to Midlothain from Red Oak, killed Lee and Armonta and then shot himself.

While their investigation is ongoing, police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

