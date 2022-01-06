Dallas murder: Woman in partial security guard uniform found dead

article

Dallas police are investigating the murder of a woman who was found wearing a partial security guard uniform Thursday morning.

The investigation began just before 7:15 a.m., when officers were called out to a health and welfare check in the 1600 block of Arrow Road.

They found the woman’s body on the side of the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name has not yet been released, as the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office is trying to identify her through fingerprints analysis.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Chris Anderson at 214-671-3616 or email c.anderson@dallascityhall.com.