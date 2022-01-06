SWAT standoff at Rockwall car dealership ends with domestic violence suspect’s arrest

article

A domestic violence suspect was arrested Wednesday after he tried to hide from police at a car dealership.

According to police, officers from the Royse City Police Department and the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office showed up at Clay Cooley Hyundai of Rockwall just before 3 p.m. to arrest Willie Weekley.

Weekley was wanted for an alleged family violence incident and for allegedly violating a protective order.

But he saw the officers before they could arrest him and decided to hide, police said.

While he was hiding, police said Weekley called his alleged victim and told her he planned to kill the police officers who were trying to arrest him and would kill her as well if got away.

A SWAT team was called in for the standoff. They searched the dealership and after three hours found Weekley hiding inside a car.

He was arrested and taken to the Hunt County jail for the outstanding warrants. He could face additional charges for trying to evade arrest.

Police did not mention whether Weekley had a gun.

No officers were hurt.

