3 dead, 2 injured in far north Dallas shooting

Police said three people are dead, and two others are in the hospital after a shooting near the Dallas/Richardson border.

Officers arrived at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments on Spring Valley Road just west of the Central Expressway around 4:40 a.m. Friday.

They found five gunshot victims, including some in a car.

Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

There may have been an exchange of gunfire.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Police searched on the ground and by helicopter for a suspect who reportedly fled the scene.