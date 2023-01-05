Woman critically burned, teen son injured escaping Dallas apartment fire

A woman and her son were injured in an apartment fire in Dallas overnight.

The woman is being treated for critical burns and her teenage son is also in the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Just after midnight Thursday, firefighters responded to a complex near Ledbetter Drive and Bonnie View Road in southeast Oak Cliff.

They found flames coming from a second-story unit.

Tiashmon Clark said he was just getting home when he saw the woman in flames.

"I looked up and I seen the lady come running out of the building on fire. My first instinct was to pull my truck over, jump out of my truck and help her," he said. "She got over to the grass right here and she started rolling."

Clark said he used his sweater to help the woman put the fire out, and she told him her teenage son was still in the building.

Other neighbors rushed to a rear window as the boy jumped from the second story to escape the flames.

"They said he couldn't even walk. So, I don't know what his injuries were but when I went back and looked at him, he looked bad," Clark said.

Investigators believe the woman and her son were the only ones inside the unit that caught fire. They are still trying to determine a cause.

The American Red Cross is assisting neighbors who were displaced.