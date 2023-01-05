Fort Worth police looking for suspect who shot dog during robbery

Fort Worth police are asking the public for help finding a suspect who shot a dog during a robbery on Monday.

Police say the robbery happened at a convenience store on North Main Street around 1:30 p.m.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Courtesy: Fort Worth Police)

As the suspect approaches the clerk a dog runs toward him, the suspect takes a few steps back and fires at the dog.

The suspect then removes the cash from the register and walks out of the store.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS

The video clearly shows the man's face, and police are hopeful the public can identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4115.