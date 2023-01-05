Fort Worth police looking for suspect who shot dog during robbery
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking the public for help finding a suspect who shot a dog during a robbery on Monday.
Police say the robbery happened at a convenience store on North Main Street around 1:30 p.m.
Image 1 of 3
▼
(Courtesy: Fort Worth Police)
As the suspect approaches the clerk a dog runs toward him, the suspect takes a few steps back and fires at the dog.
The suspect then removes the cash from the register and walks out of the store.
WARNING: THIS VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS
Shootout outside Fort Worth shopping center after hit-and-run leaves 1 dead
The video clearly shows the man's face, and police are hopeful the public can identify him.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4115.