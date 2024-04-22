3 Dallas bars named among country's best

Three Dallas bars were nominated for awards in an international competition.

The bars were nominated for the Spirited Awards, which "is dedicated to honoring excellence in the drinks industry."

The awards are broken up by region.

The Catbird at Thompson Dallas Hotel and Midnight Rambler at The Joule were nominated for the Best U.S. Hotel Bar in the central region of the United States.

Saint Valentine was also nominated for the Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar in the central region.

The Spirited Awards will be handed out at the Tales of the Cocktail conference in New Orleans this July.