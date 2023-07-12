Expand / Collapse search

Dallas' Partenope Ristorante named one of best pizzerias in the U.S.

By
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX 4

DALLAS - Dallas pizzeria Partenope Ristorante has been ranked among the top 50 across the country, according to a report from Italian food and beverage journalists at 50 Top Pizza.

50 Top Pizza said on their website that they base their rankings off of seven elements: Pizza, service, atmosphere, wait times, wine, beer and beverages. Using these criteria, 150 hand-selected inspectors vote for different pizzerias.

The ranking was first announced late last month in New York. 

Partenope Ristorante, which is on Main Street in Downtown Dallas and is expected to open a second restaurant in Richardson this fall, finished 16th on the list, one spot higher than last year's ranking.

The restaurant is run by Dino and Megan Santonicola.

Dino was raised in Napoli and brings his knowledge and love of Neapolitan cuisine to the restaurant.

In addition to eating at the restaurant, you can also take pizza-making classes there.

Partenope Ristorante was one of two Texas restaurants to make the list. Il Forno in San Antonio came in 24th on the list.

2023's Best 50 Pizzas in America 

  1. Una Pizza Napoletana – New York
  2. Razza Pizza Artigianale – Jersey City
  3. Ken’s Artisan Pizza – Portland
  4. Tony’s Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco
  5. Pizzeria Bianco – Phoenix
  6. Ribalta – New York
  7. 0′ Munaciello – Miami
  8. Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria – Kenmore
  9. Song’ E Napule – New York
  10. Kesté – New York
  11. La Leggenda Pizzeria – Miami
  12. Pasquale’s Pizzeria Napoletana – South Kingstown
  13. Ops – Brooklyn
  14. Spacca Napoli Pizzeria – Chicago
  15. Fabrica Pizza – Tampa
  16. Partenope Ristorante – Dallas
  17. Pizza Secret – New York
  18. Pizza Rock – Las Vegas
  19. Pizzeria Sei – Los Angeles
  20. Apizza Scholls – Portland
  21. Flour House – San Luis Obispo
  22. Mission Pizza Napoletana – Winston – Salem
  23. Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana – Darnestown
  24. Il Forno – San Antonio
  25. Coals Artisan Pizza – Louisville
  26. Nardò Italian Restaurant – Huntington Beach
  27. Robert’s Pizza and Dough Company – Chicago
  28. Bricco Coal Fired Pizza – Haddon Township
  29. Nostrana – Portland
  30. Craft 64 – Scottsdale
  31. Spark Pizza – Redmond
  32. San Matteo – Pizzeria e Cucina – New York
  33. A 16 – San Francisco
  34. Salsa – New York
  35. Antico Pizza Napoletana – Atlanta
  36. Tribute Pizza – San Diego
  37. Don Antonio – New York
  38. Zeneli – New Haven
  39. Pizza Delicious – New Orleans
  40. PizzElla – Miami Beach
  41. Slice & Pie – Washington
  42. Pasquale Jones – New York
  43. Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana – Colorado Springs
  44. Pomo – Scottsdale
  45. Oven & Tap – Bentonville
  46. Angelina’s Pizzeria Napoletana – Irvine
  47. Posto – Somerville
  48. A Modo Mio – Arlington
  49. Yellow Moto Pizzeria – San Francisco
  50. 786 Degrees – Los Angeles