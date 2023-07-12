Dallas pizzeria Partenope Ristorante has been ranked among the top 50 across the country, according to a report from Italian food and beverage journalists at 50 Top Pizza.

50 Top Pizza said on their website that they base their rankings off of seven elements: Pizza, service, atmosphere, wait times, wine, beer and beverages. Using these criteria, 150 hand-selected inspectors vote for different pizzerias.

The ranking was first announced late last month in New York.

Partenope Ristorante, which is on Main Street in Downtown Dallas and is expected to open a second restaurant in Richardson this fall, finished 16th on the list, one spot higher than last year's ranking.

The restaurant is run by Dino and Megan Santonicola.

Dino was raised in Napoli and brings his knowledge and love of Neapolitan cuisine to the restaurant.

In addition to eating at the restaurant, you can also take pizza-making classes there.

Partenope Ristorante was one of two Texas restaurants to make the list. Il Forno in San Antonio came in 24th on the list.

