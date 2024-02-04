North Texans excited for 2026 World Cup, but disappointed AT&T Stadium didn't get the final

North Texas soccer fans were disappointed when they found out AT&T Stadium won’t host the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final.

However, there's a lot of excitement for what the World Cup means in general for the growth of soccer in North Texas.

At the Londoner Pub in Dallas, soccer fans came together Sunday to find out the schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"The World Cup, it happens every four years. It unites everybody to one. That’s what makes it exciting, new winners every four years," Dominick Roja said.

The anticipation grew as it was announced Dallas will host a total of nine games.

Then came time to announce the final match location, and the World Cup champions will be crowned at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

But to get there, one of the teams will have to go through North Texas, as AT&T Stadium will host a semifinal game.

Related article

"We’re disappointed, but at the end of the day, the World Cup is in the U.S. in 2026, we’re excited," Paul Franklin said.

Franklin is with the American Outlaws, a group that supports the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams.

"Just to grow the game and have people see it on their own soil like we did in ’94 and in ’96 for the Olympics. I think this will be another milestone for soccer in the U.S. and we’re just so excited," he added.

In 1994, the Cotton Bowl hosted a World Cup quarterfinal game.

Gilbert Aguilar held onto his tickets from that game in ’94 with hopes that another World Cup would pass through.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think there would be another game in Dallas," Aguilar said.

MORE: FIFA World Cup Coverage

Aguilar hopes people take advantage of the opportunity to see what makes the World Cup such a spectacle.

"Until they see it for themselves, until they see folks dressed the way I do, from all over the world and their music, their background, their colors, their enthusiasm, they’ll see what this is all about," Aguilar said.

Although it’s a couple years away, fans are ready to cheer loud and proud.

"We’re on own turf, we have home field advantage for this World Cup, we have a few years to build up to it, so let’s hope this team can pull everything together and make a deep run," Franklin said.

The nine games being played in North Texas is more than any other venue.

Fans said they’re excited to have so many opportunities to see some of the best soccer on the world’s biggest stage, and of course, they hope to see the USMNT in the semifinal game.