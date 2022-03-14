SMU graduate killed while working as journalist in Ukraine

An American journalist killed in Ukraine had ties to North Texas.

The war in Ukraine has suddenly hit close to home for members of the Southern Methodist University community.

A 1994 graduate of the school was killed by Russian forces just outside the capital city of Kiev.

Brent Renaud had been traveling with his colleague, Juan Arredondo, to a checkpoint toward the Ukrainian city of Irpin, which is just outside of Kiev.

Arredondo, who was also injured, described from his hospital bed what happened next.

"We crossed the checkpoint, and they started shooting at us. So, driver turned around and they kept shooting. It was two of us. My friend, Brent Renaud and he is shot and left behind," Arredondo said.

Renaud was a 50-year-old award-winning filmmaker who had been working on a documentary about the growing refugee crisis resulting from the Ukraine war.

Besieged Ukrainians are holding out hope that renewed diplomatic talks with Moscow on Monday might open the way for more civilians to evacuate.

It would be the fourth round of talks needed via video conference to discuss getting aid to cities and towns under fire, among other issues. Previous talks have not led to any major breakthroughs.

Meanwhile, 35 other people were killed and dozens more were injured in a strike on a military base near Ukraine’s border with Poland.

It’s the closest attack yet to a NATO allied country and raised new fears about Russia possibly expanding the war.

The Biden administration has said repeatedly that every inch of NATO territory would be defended and that includes Poland.