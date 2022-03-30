2 Collin Co. jailers reinstated after being fired following in-custody death of Marvin Scott III
MCKINNEY, Texas - Two Collin County jail employees who were fired in the wake of an in-custody death have been reinstated.
Originally, a detention captain, lieutenant, two sergeants, and three officers were fired for violating policies in the death of 26-year-old Marvin Scott III last year.
RELATED: Collin County jail video released showing in-custody death
The Collin County Civil Service Commission reviewed appeals by some of the jail employees and decided one sergeant would be reinstated, but demoted to detention officer.
Another officer will get his job back, but will serve a 10-day suspension.
No back pay will be awarded.
No officers were charged in Scott’s death.
RELATED:
Grand jury doesn't indict 8 Collin County jailers for in-custody death of Marvin Scott III
Marvin Scott's family wants to see fired detention officers face charges for his in-custody death
Seven detention officers fired in Collin County jail death investigation
Family commissioned independent autopsy for Collin County in-custody death
Advertisement
Family questions action taken prior to Collin County in-custody death