Authorities investigating in-custody death at Collin County jail

article

The Collin County Sheriff's Office addressed the in-custody death of a man in the county jail.

Seven Collin County employees were placed on leave as the Texas Rangers investigate the death of Marvin Scott III, who was arrested by Allen police for marijuana possession Sunday.

The sheriff said that while Scott was in custody, he was exhibiting strange behavior, leading detention officers to try and restrain him.

In the process, pepper spray was used and a spit mask was placed on Scott's face to keep him from spitting.

While on the restraint bed, Scott became unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The family has many unanswered questions about what happened.

Advertisement

"As I promised the family, I will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into what happened," Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said.

Scott’s family said he had mental issues, and they believe the detention officers were not trained to handle him

"They took away a really good person, a really good person. He was amazing," Scott’s sister, Lachay Batts, said.