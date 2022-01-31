2 Celina homes under construction destroyed by fire

article

There is an investigation into two house fires in the fast-growing Collin County city of Celina.

The fires happened Sunday evening in the new construction area of the Bluewood subdivision. Both homes were under construction and unoccupied.

The flames spread to the grass in a nearby field before firefighters were able to get them contained.

Celina Fire Chief Mark Metdker said the cause of the fires is still under investigation.

No one was hurt.

